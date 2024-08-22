Final observations from 2024 Buffalo Bills training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular to contrary belief, training camp doesn’t end when the team leaves St. John Fisher University in Rochester. On Thursday the team had their final training camp practice inside Highmark Stadium as they prepare for their preseason finale on Saturday against the Panthers.

7 observations from training camp:

Defensive line flashes dominance:

When the team ended the Pittsford portion of practices I said Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver were the two most impressive players. That continued into the first two preseason games and throughout camp.

Greg Rousseau, entering his fourth season, could be on the verge of a massive season. Anything less than double-digit sacks feels unlikely for a player who has been exceptional all summer.

Oliver, who is coming off arguably his best season, has also had a very strong summer. He and a healthy DaQuan Jones could be a game changer for the Bills in 2024.

Rookie Javon Solomon has also flashed during preseason games and has a constant motor. Veteran Dawuane Smoot has emerged as a player the Bills will use often, both inside and outside.

As for Von Miller, Sean McDermott seems happy with his summer and believes he’s going to look more like the player we saw in 2022 than in 2023.

WR concerns continue:

Wide receiver was arguably the most concerning position group heading into training camp and entering the final preseason game those doubts remain. With Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both injured, the Bills don’t have many proven options heading into the season.

During camp, Keon Coleman has had his share of good days but has been quiet in his first two preseason games. In fairness to Coleman, Allen has only thrown three practices this preseason, so it’s too early to know how their chemistry will be in an actual game.

Khalil Shakir has been extremely consistent this summer and is entering the regular season as their top wide receiver. Mack Hollins will be a strong secondary option but may have to play an expanded role with the Bills' current injuries. Tyrell Shavers has been a pleasant surprise this summer and has a strong chance at making the 53-man roster.

Not so automatic:

Let me lead off with this: Tyler Bass is a perfect five-for-five in the preseason. That matters more than anything else and is the reason why nobody should be hitting the panic button.

But his practice sessions have not been nearly as clean. Bass has been shaky from all distances but his coaching staff seems unbothered. McDermott said he was “very confident” in Bass and likes the way the ball is coming off his foot.

Personally I'm a bit more skeptical but want to see how Bass handles himself when the regular season starts.

Year of the tight end:

I’ll be genuinely surprised if Dalton Kincaid doesn’t lead the Bills in targets this season. Dawson Knox should also play a big role, especially in the red zone. During camp, Knox has been Allen’s go-to guy near the end zone.

Rounding out the room will likely be Quinton Morris, who has impressed this summer despite the push from fourth tight end Zach Davidson. Unless Morris’ late camp injury extends into the regular season, I fully expect him to be on the 53-man roster at cut-down day next week. Davidson has made his fair share of plays, but his inability to contribute regularly on special teams greatly hurts his chances of earning a roster spot.

Buffalo Joe:

Lancaster native Joe Andreessen has a real chance at making the 53-man roster. He’s not a lock, but to even be in the conversation given his path to the NFL is pretty remarkable.

If Andreessen follows up his 12 tackle game against the Steelers with another strong outing against the Panthers it will be risky having him subject to waivers and trying to get him on the practice squad. Right now I’m leaning towards Andreessen making the team, but so much depends on the preseason finale.

RB2 Ray Davis:

Running back may be the easiest position group to protect when it comes to the final roster. James Cook, Ty Johnson, and Ray Davis will all make the team. Frank Gore Jr. will very likely end up on the practice squad.

This is still Cook’s backfield and he’ll get the lion's share of touches. But Davis has emerged as a clear number two. His strong second preseason game combined with his pass-catching prowess gives the Bills a skill set they’ve been looking for. Cook’s biggest struggle this summer has been catching the football and that’s conveniently Davis’ strong attribute.

Brady has tricks up his sleeve:

Don’t read too much into what the Bills have done in the preseason. To call their scheme vanilla is an insult to the flavor. The team is intentionally keeping things basic and will show us what they want to look like in a few weeks.

I’m expecting much of what we saw when Brady took over last year with an added emphasis on attacking the middle of the field. With Shakir, Kincaid, & Samuel, the Bills' offensive weapons are a mismatch against linebackers and slower defensive backs.