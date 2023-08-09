Feeling like a 'Sher-fire' connection; New Bills WR Trent Sherfield making good first impressions

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — From the start of OTA's this spring. All the way through training camp, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield has made a solid first impression.

"He's been a great addition for us from a mental standpoint. He's done a tremendous job of coming in and picking up the system," says Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. "He's got some great speed and really solid route-running ability."

In all honesty Sherfield thought he'd be playing in the AFC East this season. But he didn't think it would be in the blue and red. But when the Miami Dolphins moved on from the speedy, vertical threat. Brandon Beane and the Bills sought him out.

"Buffalo called and it was a no-brainer. I talked with Brandon Beane and after I got done talking to him. I just said, lets go ahead and do this," said Sherfield. "Coming here would help me keep making the leaps forward in my career."

If taking the next step in his career was his biggest priority. Then Josh Allen may be the perfect quarterback to make it happen. So far Sherfield has been blown away by the "beautiful" throws Allen makes to him and his fellow wide-outs during in practice. Quite frankly, Sherfield is kind of in awe about anything Allen does on the field.

"I said jokingly the other day that Josh could probably fit a ball through a donut. He's special with the ball, man." he adds. "You watch the tape and it's unreal how he can throw the ball."

The Bills will conclude training camp tomorrow and play in their first preseason game of the year on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. est. at Highmark Stadium