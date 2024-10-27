Fast start and sound defense lifts Buffalo Bills to 31-10 win over Seattle Seahawks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills got out to a fast start on offense and made some big plays on defense in their dominant 31-10 road-win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon.

1st Quarter

The Bills won the toss and started on defense, holding Seattle's offense to a quick 3-and-out. Josh Allen and company took their opening drive 90 yards down the field and ended it with a two-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Keon Coleman.

2nd Quarter

Seattle's third offensive possession saw them drive the ball downfield and were on pace for a shot at the endzone until a bad snap went over Geno Smith's head and pushed them back from the three to the 29-yard line. A field goal would be the final result of that drive.

Buffalo's ensuing drive ended after three plays when Allen threw his first interception of the season.

JOSH JOBE INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. pic.twitter.com/4TL86AvS8E — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2024

Seattle would once again drive down the field but on 4th and goal from the one-yard line Geno Smith tripped on his own lineman and ended the drive with no points.

The Bills then put together a 12-play, 93-yard drive, which resulted in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid.

3rd Quarter

Buffalo came away with three points on the opening drive of the half and then forced an interception (Austin Johnson) on Geno Smith to bring the offense back onto the field.

James Cook would burst into the endzone to put the Bills up 24-3.

4th Quarter

Cook kept it going on the next Buffalo drive, finding pay dirt for his second touchdown of the day giving his guys a 31-3 lead and all but assuring they would leave Seattle with a win.

Zach Charbonnet would score on the ensuing Seahawks drive to make it a 31-10 ballgame.

Despite a total of 24 penalties combined in this game, the most in the NFL this season, Buffalo comes out of Seattle with a 31-10 win.