Family divided: Buffalo Bills WR coach takes on brother-in-law Matthew Stafford

LOS ANGELES, CA [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall has built his career on relationships.

“That's what's most important to me, it’s the people,” Hall told 7 News ahead of the Bills season opener on September 8 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. “My relationships with them are what drives me. I want them to be the most successful they can be, so that's what drives me.”

Within the locker room, Hall is beloved. His story resonates with his players and his constant support has built a bond few coaches have.

Like his players, Hall knows what it takes to be an NFL player. The 36-year-old Atlanta native spent four years in the league, spending time with Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

“When I was playing, if you did anything wrong, it was immediately judged, and I didn't want any of that feeling for my guys,” Hall said. “I want everyone playing free, I mean, you're in the NFL for a reason, because you're good enough, and you have the talent.”

But Hall’s path to the league is what separates him. Hall was a standout at Air Force Academy as a do-it-all wide receiver. After graduation, he then served his country, as a second lieutenant from 2008 until 2009.

Then he returned to football, latching on with the Eagles. While in Philadelphia, he worked with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who at the time was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. The two stayed in touch and opened the door for Hall to join the Bills as an Offensive Assistant in 2017. After a few seasons, he was elevated to wide receivers coach, a position he’s held since.

“He roots so hard for us, and he's trying to teach these guys the right things,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “I've got a lot of faith and trust in him, and I know those wide receivers do as well.”

“He's a blessing to have as a coach,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs added. “I’ve had many coaches, you know what I'm saying, but he’s one of the guys I hang my hat on and say I'd miss him if he ever goes anywhere.”

“Chad just lets me be me and play to my strengths and he's a guy you just want to play for,” fellow wideout Gabe Davis added. “He has his players' backs 100 percent, right or wrong, and that's the kind of guy you want.”

So as the Bills begin the season in Los Angeles, it’s Hall who needs his players to have his back as he goes into a game with bragging rights on the line. Hall is the brother-in-law of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Hall joked he doesn’t know who his sister will be rooting for because he’s blood. Yet even as a family divided heading into the game, it’s family that motivates Hall every single day. When asked what his family means to him, an emotional Hall said, “It's everything.”

“It's the most important thing in my life, it's my number one priority,” Hall said. “I know they see it at home when I'm with them and how much love I give them.”

So, what lesson does the Bills coach want to pass along to his children? Well, it’s a simple one.

“Whatever you chose to do in life, hopefully, it's something you love, and you can be passionate about it, and yeah, I hope that rubs off on them.”

That passion has certainly rubbed off on his players. So as the team prepares for the 2022 season, Hall knows his guys will be ready because the relationships they’ve built in the locker room will lead to success on the field.

“I want what's best for them and their families, and what can I do to make them the best at their profession because it opens doors, avenues, creates happiness for them, so that is my drive,” Hall said. “It grows from there, so it's deep, and I love these guys.”