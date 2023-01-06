Faithful pour out prayers for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people feel the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin and his remarkable recovery extended to a higher being and “power of prayer.”

All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to “Pray for Damar". The slogan extended from fans to religious leaders.

WKBW NFL teams pray for Damar.

If this week has taught us anything, it is about the faith many hold in their hearts. People were not just saying let's pray for Damar they were publicly praying for him.

“I feel like god has put the spotlight on Buffalo, New York, and chosen this city to do something great,” responded Jake Hannon, Fellowship of Christians Athletes, Buffalo.

WKBW Jake Hannon, Fellowship of Christians Athletes, Buffalo.

I met with Hannon whose career centers around Christian faith as he is with the buffalo chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He's so impressed with those who sought the "power of prayer”.

“For the first time in a long time, I see the world kind of rallying around something so amazing, which is the safety of Damar, and just getting the good news that he's doing so well is super powerful. And I definitely believe in the power of prayer,” remarked Hannon.

From the moment Damar's life was saved on the football field, his teammates dropped to their knees to pray.

WKBW Buffalo Bills players pray as Damar Hamlin is taken away in an ambulance.

That prayer circle was contagious. It set off many fans to call for prayers for Damar rallying together and sharing their faith.

And no one believes more in the power of prayer than a Roman Catholic priest. I met up with Father Paul Seil, pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Buffalo's First Ward.

“This whole idea of prayer and the power of prayer really comes really from the gift of love,” explained Father Seil.

WKBW Father Paul Seil, pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Buffalo's First Ward.

Father Seil says Catholics, along with all Christians and many other religious denominations believe that God is love.

“There's that immediate, innate sense in human beings that we are reaching for something higher,” described Father Paul.

These people of faith say while our prayers are not always answered, calling for prayers puts people not only in touch with God but one another.

WKBW Stainglass window inside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Buffalo's First Ward.

“We're touching something divine in prayer but we're also touching very human,” Father Paul reflected. “ The one thing that unites many of us is that power of prayer.”

The Buffalo Bills Team Chaplain, Len Vanden Bos, Tweeting Thursday “God open #3's eyes on the third day. Go Bills"

WKBW Buffalo Bills Chaplin Tweet.

“What's your prayer right now for Damar?” Buckley asked Hannon. “For Damar — it's is just full health, full healing, and that he just is overwhelmed by God's love and overwhelmed by the love and support of all the people that have you know, been there for him prayed for him, donated to his charity,” replied Hannon.