Everyone expected to do their part in Bills quarterback room

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — "It’s an interesting dynamic, because Josh (Allen) is obviously the guy in that room right now. And those other two (Case Keenum, Matt Barkley) have to support Josh. But at the same time get themselves ready to go," says Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley make up the Bills quarterback room. Keenum, a NFL journeyman and Barkley in his second stint with Buffalo will compete for the backup spot behind Allen this training camp. And so far, the three alongside first year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady have begun to develop their chemistry as a unit.

“It’s just such a good vibe. We’ve got a really good quarterback room top down. We’ve got Marc Lubick in there too," said Josh Allen. "And bringing Case and bringing back Matt. It’s a very good vibe in there.”

“Joe and the way he fits in that room personality wise and what he’s been able to do in his career with is experience I think really bodes well for that group as a whole," added McDermott.

Of course all eyes are on Josh Allen and how high he can keep pushing his ceiling in this league. Although Ken Dorsey brings a new system that slightly disrupts the continuity Allen had been able to experience in recent seasons. There’s no doubt that the two don’t see eye to eye on what’s most important.

“We both want to do whatever helps our team win," first year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. "Are there going to be times where it’s like no Josh we’re going to it this way but here’s why? I think there’s going to be a lot of that input with me and him because he has a great feel for the game and a great mind for the game.”

Bills training camp kicks off Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.