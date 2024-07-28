"Everyone eats" Unselfish mindset helping Buffalo Bills offense build chemistry on and off field

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a lot of variety regarding both wide receivers and tight ends that he can utilize on offense. This isn't the first time Allen has dealt with something like this in his seven-year career with Buffalo.

"Everybody has a skill set that we will utilize to the best of our ability and we're going to make it happen," says first year Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel. You can't key in on anyone. We just got to go out there and play ball."

But it does bring up the concern that with so many mouths to feed in the passing game how does Josh Allen and first-year/full-time offensive coordinator Joe Brady get everybody involved?

The answer lies simply in the new offensive motto that seems to be shared among the group. "Everyone eats."

"I think these receivers and tight ends know that any given moment the ball could be coming to me so minus well run my route full speed," says quarterback Josh Allen.

"I mean there are days where there's not a lot of targets for me and days where there are. But that's the fun part of this offense, everyone is going to eat at some point," tight end Dawson Knox said.

"It doesn't matter if so-and-sos plate is bigger today we all know that at some point your plate is going to be big. Just be ready to eat when it comes," added wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Joe Brady's philosophy when it comes to spreading the wealth is being received. But if you rewind the tape you'll see that he planted this seed back on day one of him being named interim offensive coordinator.

Or even think back to last season's November home game against the New York Jets when unlikely role players Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson provided the spark that gave Buffalo a "revenge win" over its divisional rival.

Given all the "growing pains" that might still be shaping out with this team it's good to see that guys are embracing the opportunity to shine when their number is called.