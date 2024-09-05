'Everybody eats' has become more than a motto for the 2024 Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Everybody eats" has become the motto and mindset for the Buffalo Bills as they head into the 2024 season.

Since the start of training camp, the team has used these two words to describe their plan for an offense filled with new pieces. It's easier said than done, especially before the games have started, but the team believes they can keep this same mindset throughout the season.

of course the bills know what they are going to do on sunday #billsmafia @wkbw pic.twitter.com/krZUrx8s8F — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 4, 2024

“It doesn’t really matter who gets the ball, or when they get it, we’re going to be happy for whatever we’re doing out there and just try and make the best play possible," quarterback Josh Allen said.

“When it’s a run play, the receivers making a touchdown block down the field as well, and then that very next day James (Cook) is in pass protection for Mack (Hollins) to make the play, you know and that’s what we mean by everybody eats," wide receiver Khalil Shakir added.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady said he doesn't remember when the team started using the motto but it has become something his players have bought into and are embracing. They are excited to show what this version of the Bills can do, especially with many questions surrounding them.

"Nobody from the outside can predict what's going to happen," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "We're a good team, and I'm happy to get into the season now, so everyone can build their armor and show their true colors."

But what exactly does "everybody eats" mean? Well if you ask Brady, it's fairly simple.

“Play within the system, trust the progression, trust everyone in the huddle with you, and I think if everybody embodies that then everybody is going to eat.”