ESPN's Matt Miller on how the Buffalo Bills can nail the 2025 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKBW) — Talk to any NFL Draft analyst at the Combine this week in Indianapolis about the Buffalo Bills and nine times out of ten they'll tell you that defense is where they have the most room for improvement.

ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller joined 7 Sports to discuss some prospects that could start that process defensively but also give Josh Allen and this offense some help as well.

Dom: If the Bills stick with the 30th overall pick who could be there in terms of value pick and team need?

Miller: "I hope Walter Nolen from Ole Miss is there because he's like Ed Oliver's little brother. Having those two together would be so much fun having a guy that can penetrate and make splash plays in the backfield.

Dom: Do you think the need for someone on the defensive interior is just that important or is there flexbiblty that they go else where woith that pick?

Miller: 'If Jahdae Barron from Texas happens to fall, I don't think Will Johnson from Michigan is going to fall, but if a corner happens to fall, I think you have to go back to that BPA (best player available) mentality because you're so close. And I think where good teams mess up is when they reach to address those needs rather than just build the best roster possible."

Dom: Ok, talking about receivers you saw the Khalil Shakir extension that's a former 5th round guy getting a nice payday with the Bills. In the later rounds what receivers are sitting there that provide Shakir-like value but will help Josh Allen contend for another MVP caliber season?

Miller: "The first guy that comes to mind when you talk about that is Xavier Restrepo from Miami. He's this underneath route runner that has sticky hands, very tough. Like Buffalo would love this guy because of how tough and physical this guy is. He's probably going to be a third round draft pick because he's not that big and not that fast."

"Savion Williams from TCU is fascinating to me. He's coming off an injury so this week is bog for him. He had six receiving touchdowns last year then they moved him to wildcat quarterback, he had six rushing touchdowns and he can throw the ball 80 yards."

Dom: How important is the Bills' culture in developing draft picks. Do prospects look at Buffalo as a place where they feel like they can develop and blossom into NFL ready playmakers?

Miller: "Absolutely and I think the adverse is true as well. There are some franchises right now where if you get drafted there you automatically lower your expectations. I think with Buffalo you raise your expectations. OK these are the programs that have the infrastructure, they have the culture, coaching on down and you have great leadership starring with Josh (Allen). To where you feel like OK this will help elevate this player a little bit and I think we saw that with Keon Coleman last year. His fit was going to matter a lot for long-term expectations. But you go to Buffalo and see what they already have and the way they develop players you feel a lot better about that prospect."

So, what should the Bills' approach ultimately be? You can watch the full conversation with 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts and Matt Miller at the top of the page!