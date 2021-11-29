Erie County moves Bills stadium hearings to virtual setting, here's how you can sign up to participate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday afternoon, Erie County announced it was changing three public hearings on the Buffalo Bills stadium virtual due to COVID-19.

The hearings are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in speaking at the hearings can sign up using the links below:



The Erie County Legislature Democratic Caucus will also stream each of the hearings on its Facebook page.

The hearings were originally scheduled to take place at each of Erie Community College's three campuses. However, Erie County recently entered into a four-phase approach to curb COVID-19 spread as cases have continued to rise. A mask mandate is in effect for all public indoor spaces.

The hearings are being held in response to the Buffalo Bills stadium study conducted by AECOM. The study's results were released last month. It recommended the Bills, state and county proceed with options to build a new stadium, rather than renovating the existing Highmark Stadium.

The study broke down the pros and cons of two potential locations— across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and a location in Downtown Buffalo. A new stadium in Orchard Park is expected to cost more than $1.3 billion. A new stadium downtown would cost more than $2 billion.

The Bills' current lease at Highmark Stadium ends in July of 2023.