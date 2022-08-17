Elam, Benford among those continuing to make strides in Bills secondary

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will hold one more practice on Thursday before preseason game number two against Denver on Saturday.

With Tre'Davious White’s injury timeline for return still unclear. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says now it’s time for guys like Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford and the young corners in the secondary to step up and show their worth on the roster.

And from what the he and the rest of the coaching staff saw in their performances against Indianapolis. Benford and Elam are on the right track.

“We were pleased with their first outing. So now with the practices we have remaining, along with the two preseason games you want to see them continue to grow and develop," says Frazier. "And we got to keep putting them out there in different situations to see how they respond.”

That development is crucial for these young player because the challenges they'll face on a day-to-day basis will only get tougher from this point forward.

“I mean there’s a big "bullseye" on a rookie corner’s chest," he adds. "The good thing is they’re both very confident in their abilities and that showed in the way that they played.

Buffalo and Denver kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m. est. at Highmark Stadium.