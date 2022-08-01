Ed Oliver continues to impress at Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is no stranger to success. But as he enters his fourth season as a pro, he may just be scratching the surface.

After seven days of practice at St. John Fisher University, it's hard to ignore Oliver's performances. Every day Oliver, and new teammate Von Miller, wreak havoc on a mismatched Bills offensive line.

“The guys are getting invaluable reps, and Von is gracious with what he’s saying," center Mitch Morse said. "He’s been around the block a time or two. If you ever put him on the same side as Ed, it’s almost like cheating. Two guys that are not only gifted but two guys that love football and play it exceptionally well."

Since joining the Bills, Miller has been working closely with Oliver and the other members of the defensive line. As a group, there has been plenty of turnover, and 2022 will feature several new faces, highlighted by one of the biggest free agent signings in franchise history.

“It feels good to have a guy of that caliber that has been in the league and has so many stripes to be like yeah, I have some help, and embrace me," Oliver said. "You got Von happy to play with you and excited to have side by side and going to war with you. That means a lot to me and helps my confidence-wise.”

So while Oliver continues working to take his game to the next level, he's also making sure to stay loose. He thinks that mindset will help the team have success on the field and stay close in the locker room.

“To be honest, I’m having the most fun in a training camp I’ve ever had. Just making plays, flying around, just hanging out with the guys. Everyone is making plays, it’s not just you and you’re celebrating with the guys,” Oliver said. “The young guys are good and everyone is making plays so that makes the day go by faster and keeps the energy high. I mean, just the D-Line right now is special.”