Don't Bill-ieve the hype: Bills downplay significance of AFC Championship rematch

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their AFC Championship rematch in Kansas City on Sunday, the team is trying to downplay the matchup.

"Everyone wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that's what it is, but it's a new year, the team is different than last year, their team is different than last year," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. "It's the biggest game on our schedule because it's the next one and that's how we're approaching this game."

Allen is hardly alone in his approach. Several of his teammates and coaches gave a similar answer when discussing their Week 5 matchup with the Chiefs.

"What happened in that game does not affect this game," head coach Sean McDermott said. "Those are two separate games, two separate teams. So what we've got to do is get ourselves ready for this game coming Sunday."

"Obviously [that game] is in the back of our minds but we know what we have to do as far as focusing on ourselves," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds added. "At the same time, you have to think about the things you know you have to do better. Now it's about learning from those past two games and continuing to hone down on our fundamentals and hone down on the things we do well so we can execute at a high level."

Allen admits he's expecting a hostile environment inside Arrowhead Stadium and knows that's something he and his teammates need to prepare for. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he thrives on that kind of atmosphere.

Stefon Diggs wants us all to experience what it’s like to play in front of a hostile crowd #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/CPcMi20QEt — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 6, 2021

"It's just something about those moments that you get a little rush, you know what I'm saying?" Diggs added. "As far as trying to silence the crowd, it's always quiet. It's so loud that it's quiet, you don't have anything but your thoughts and the man in front of you. It's a good feeling though, I wish you could all experience it."

