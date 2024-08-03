Dominant day for Buffalo Bills defense in front of 36K fans as team returns home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills returned home to Highmark Stadium on Friday night they were greeted by more than 36,000 fans for their annual blue and red scrimmage. It was a dominant day for the defense as the team prepares for their final week of training camp in Rochester.

Observations from Friday's Practice:

- Zach Davidson continues to impress. The young tight end had two more touchdowns on Friday and continues trending in the right direction. Davidson will have to beat out Quinton Morris to earn a roster spot but could do that with a strong preseason.

- Kaiir Elam also had another impressive day with an interception on Josh Allen early in practice. Elam has stacked good days for the first few weeks of camp and has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Bills this spring and summer.

Kaiir Elam continues to stack good days. He's had a strong start to camp and credits his new approach to the positive signs with his development as a player #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/tZ2ffhs6u0 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 3, 2024

- Ray Davis impressed by breaking off a huge run early during 11-on-11 drills. With Ty Johnson still sidelined, Davis may have the inside track at the backup running back job behind James Cook.

- Curtis Samuel had a bad drop that directly led to a Taron Johnson interception early in practice. Samuel has been one of the Bills most consistent wide receivers to start camp but this play was definitely one he'd want back.

- Neither Matt Milano or Von Miller participated in team drills on Friday night. Both players were out on the field for individual drills, but were held to the side once 11-on-11 work began. In my opinion, this was the Bills being overly-cautious on a rainy day on a turf field.

- Both Nicholas Morrow and Eddie Ulofoshio left practice early with injuries. Ulofoshio appeared to be grabbing his wrist after making a tackle during red-zone work late in practice.

The Bills are off on Saturday, but return to Rochester for four more practices beginning on Sunday.