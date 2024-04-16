Does Adonai Mitchell provide the upside the Buffalo Bills are looking for?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Adonai Mitchell is a fascinating prospect who has been connected to the Buffalo Bills in plenty of mock drafts over the last few months. As recently as Tuesday, Mitchell was the man slotted to the Bills at pick No. 28 from NFL Network and Fox Sports' Peter Schrager in his mock draft.

Here it is.



After weeks on the phones with GMs and HC’s, my first 2024 Mock Draft. https://t.co/eLUxc3fJWD



- Giants trade up for JJ McCarthy

- QBs go 1-4

- Colts trade up for Malik Nabers

- Eagles take Cooper DeJean

- Broncos go… Defense. @nflnetwork @NFLMedia @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 16, 2024

“If they want an X receiver then Adonai Mitchell is someone that looks good on paper because he’s super fast, he’s tall, and he can go up and get it,” 7 Sports contributor Joe Buscaglia said.

With AD Mitchell, the intangibles are all there. His combine performance, size, and speed all scream high-end NFL prospect. But the production at both Georgia and Texas was underwhelming.

“The other big concern I have with AD Mitchell, and I still like him a lot, he’s an early second-round grade for me, the yards after the catch were just not there at Texas,” CBS Sports Chris Trapasso said. “He caught a lot of passes and would go down. He was not bouncing off tackles and making guys miss, Brian Thomas Jr. gives you that, Rome Odunze to a certain degree gives you that, all the other premier prospects in this class give you that.”

“There are some weaknesses to his profile,” Buscaglia added. “His yards per route run is one of the worst in the class and that’s usually a pretty big determiner of success. So, do you think he can be an outlier and move above that, or based on the talent he was just underutilized?”

There’s no denying the upside but would the Bills take a riskier pick and swing for the fences? It’s worked for them before and if they stay put at pick no. 28 this may be their best option.

“I’m not convinced AD Mitchell is going to be drafted early on,” Faraz Siddiqui or Upper Hand Fantasy said. “Now, his NFL Combine performance is going to attract a lot more teams, than they would’ve. But at this point, I’m looking at someone like him who could potentially be there.”