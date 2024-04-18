Do the Buffalo Bills need a great route runner? If so, Ladd McConkey fits the mold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis one name kept popping up with the Buffalo Bills.

“Ladd McConkey, if they just stay put at 28 and Brandon Beane can fight off that desire that he’s had so often to trade up and get his guy, they could probably pick McConkey there at 28," CBS Sports Chris Trapasso said.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve spent a lot of time talking about the possibility that Beane makes a big move up the board. But they likely wouldn’t need to do that if they love the standout wide receiver from the Georgia Bulldogs.

“The bottom line is if you look at Ladd compared to AD Mitchell or Brian Thomas Jr., they have different body types for sure. I think Ladd probably ends up going late first or early to mid-second will be the range for Ladd," ESPN's Field Yates said. "So, if Buffalo does not feel the need for size is as important as I believe it is right now, then Ladd would be a logical late round one target.”

What McConkey lacks in size he makes up for with his route running. That’s his bread and butter and why his game should translate at any level.

“Yeah, Ladd’s a sick route runner, this guy is unbelievable, his nuance, his quickness, his shiftiness, his ability to set things up, it’s terrific," Yates added.

“[He has] the route running the nuance that we’ve seen with Stefon Diggs, the shoulder fakes, the the change in speed, the head fakes, selling a post and going to the corner, he is maybe the best in this entire class at just getting open.”