Did we finally get the answer that Bobby Babich will call plays for the Buffalo Bills defense?

Did the Bills reveal Bobby Babich will be the man calling plays for the defense in 2024?
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of speculation, we may have finally learned what the Buffalo Bills' plan for their defense will be in 2024.

On Monday, Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said he'll be in the booth for games, which is a strong indicator that he'll be responsible for calling plays. This isn't an earth-shattering development given Babich's title as defensive coordinator. Still, this decision has been held close to the vest by head coach Sean McDermott since Babich was promoted.

Last season, McDermott served as the head coach and play-caller on defense after longtime coordinator Leslie Frazier stepped away from the team in late February.

But is this the right move for the Bills and are we surprised by this latest clue? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts discuss the potential decision and share some standouts with just two training camp practices remaining.

Up next: the Bills are off Tuesday and will return to Rochester for their final two practices at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday and Thursday. Buffalo hosts Chicago in their first pre-season game on Saturday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m.

