Despite the record-setting performance, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes accountability

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — After setting an NFL record by becoming the first player to score three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the blame for his team's 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Yep, you read that right. Allen, who solidified his case as MVP frontrunner, took the fault for his team's two-point loss on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

"Gotta make one more play than they do however it may be," Josh Allen told reporters after the game. "So again it was a total team loss, three phases and we didn't feel like we played up to our standard and it starts with me."

Allen's stat line is something out of a video game. 22/37, 342 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a 117.2 passer rating.

Hold on let me get to his rushing stats.

10 carries, 82 yards (most on the team) and three touchdowns. I wasn't kidding about that stat in the first paragraph.

Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with 3 pass TD & 3 rush TD in a single game @BuffaloBills — NFL Research (@NFLPlus) December 9, 2024

No one takes losses harder than your quarterback and Allen has shown that time and time again in these close losses that are often NFL Game of the Year nominees. What seemed to be eating at him the most was the failed one-yard quarterback sneak that forced head coach Sean McDermott to use the first of his three timeouts late in the fourth quarter.

"I got to find a way to get in. I hate losing," Allen adds. "You lose by two or a hundred it doesn't matter. Offensively we got to find a way to score points before and score after the half so we didn't do our part either."

McDermott weighed in on his decision to call a timeout rather than lineup and run the same play and save it.

"You have two options and neither are great. It felt like we were kind of underneath a time overall where we felt like we could get the ball back with a legit chance to win the game with no timeouts," McDermott said after the game. "That just felt like our best course of action right there. Neither of them are great choices in that situation. At the end of the day we have to play better overall to stay out of those situations."

Allowing a team to drop 44 points is all but going to ensure you're going to lose football games. But behind Allen's performance Sunday afternoon the Bills had a chance late to do the unthinkable and came up short.

That same performance led to the Bills setting another record, but one they'll quickly want to forget about.

Entering today, teams with at least six touchdowns and zero giveaways in a game were 245-0 in the Super Bowl era (including playoffs) The Bills are the first to do so in a loss — Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) December 9, 2024

Buffalo is back in action next Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions. The number-one team in the NFC.