Defense shines as Buffalo Bills pick up 30-20 road win over Indianapolis Colts

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills defense forced four turnovers in their 30-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's the seventh time Buffalo has scored 30 or more points this season.

1st Quarter

Bills 10, Colts 3

After receiving the opening kickoff the Bills' opening drive, a four-play series that ended with a punt, quickly turned in their favor. That's because nickelback Taron Johnson intercepted Joe Flacco's first pass of the game and returned it for a touchdown.

On the ensuing Colts drive, Flacco was picked off again this time by Austin Johnson for his second interception of the season.

Tyler Bass would make a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-3 off of the turnover.

2nd Quarter

Bills 20, Colts 13

Trailing 10-3 entering the second quarter, Indianapolis found a way to tie the game back up with a two-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Tyler Goodson.

Then after Josh Allen's third interception of the season, the Colts capitalized on good field position and took the lead with a 23-yard field goal.

Caught in the Speed trap. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/GFhcHWurkc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 10, 2024

Buffalo's ensuing drive would span eight plays and 70 yards, ending in a 13-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen to retake the lead. It's Allen's 57th career rushing touchdown, which ties him for 2nd place in franchise history with OJ Simpson.

Josh Allen has now tied O.J. Simpson (57) for second place on the Bills all-time rushing TD list. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 10, 2024

A Tyler Bass 47-yard field goal at the end of the half would give Buffalo a 20-13 lead heading to the break.

3rd Quarter

Bills 20, Colts 13

Both teams started the third quarter with a punt and then exchanged turnovers as Greg Rousseau stripped Joe Flacco for a fumble which was recovered by Damar Hamlin. On the first play for Buffalo following the takeaway, Josh Allen threw his second interception of the game.

Just Kenny being Kenny. ⚡️📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/nAzzxaDVP0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 10, 2024

4th Quarter

Bills 30, Colts 13

Tyler Bass would cap off a 13-play, 60-yard drive with a 28-yard field goal to extend the Bills lead to 10.

Three plays later, Joe Flacco would throw his third interception of the game to put the ball back into Josh Allen and the Bills offense's hands.

Right place, right time. Taylor Rapp gets the INT! 📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/ML0AhnS3Wb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 10, 2024

James Cook would be the bow on this one with a 2-yard touchdown run to extend the Bills lead to 30-13.

Indianapolis would get one more touchdown from an Alec Pierce grab off the pass from Joe Flacco to make it a 30-20 ballgame.

Takeaway

Buffalo's offense struggled at times this afternoon but still found a way to put up 23 points on a stingy Indianapolis defense that's known for its bend, don't break mantra. Not having Keon Coleman or Amari Cooper could be a factor as to why they struggled to get into a rhythm, but guys like Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel and James Cook picked up the pieces for the win.

Defensively, anytime you take the ball away four times you're going to find success, and that's what Buffalo did today. Who now takes a 5-game win streak and 8-2 overall record into a pivotal regular-season showdown at home next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.