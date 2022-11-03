Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Dean Marlowe says 'heart bleeds red and blue'

Dean Marlowe says 'heart bleeds red and blue'
WKBW
Dean Marlowe says 'heart bleeds red and blue'<br/>
Dean Marlowe says 'heart bleeds red and blue'
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 18:21:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nyheim Hines is adjusting to Buffalo, marking his second official practice. The newest addition to the running back room has already made a good impression amongst his teammates.

Dean Marlowe also fitting right back in, making his return to Buffalo seamless. Marlowe's wife even took to social media to express her excitement about being back.

"Definitely is a piece of my heart bleeds red and blue," said safety Dean Marlowe. So, I was stoked. I was pumped. I know probably 80% of the team is the same from when I left in 2020."

Bills mafia could see both new additions, Hines and Marlowe, play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources