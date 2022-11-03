Dean Marlowe says 'heart bleeds red and blue'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nyheim Hines is adjusting to Buffalo, marking his second official practice. The newest addition to the running back room has already made a good impression amongst his teammates.

Dean Marlowe also fitting right back in, making his return to Buffalo seamless. Marlowe's wife even took to social media to express her excitement about being back.

"Definitely is a piece of my heart bleeds red and blue," said safety Dean Marlowe. So, I was stoked. I was pumped. I know probably 80% of the team is the same from when I left in 2020."

Bills mafia could see both new additions, Hines and Marlowe, play Sunday against the New York Jets.