Dawson Knox and family thanks BillsMafia for outpouring of support

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The second to last practice before Thursday’s season opener in Los Angeles is in the books for the Buffalo Bills.

And of course there’s a natural level of excitement coursing throughout the locker room. As to be expected when you open up the NFL season in prime-time.

But at the end of the day this team has just stuck to the mindset of taking the season week by week and preparing for the challenge ahead. And this week that happens to be the defending super bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

“In training camp it feels like man is the season ever going to get here. Then all of a sudden it’s game week and it goes by pretty fast. Honestly nothing has gotten to that point," says offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. "It’s just full throttle of preparing and trying to do everything we can to go out there and be successful.”

Today, also the first time Bills tight end Dawson Knox has spoken with the media following the passing of his brother Luke. BillsMafia helped raise over $203,000 and counting so far in support of PUNT - Pediatric Cancer Collective.

"It's mind-blowing the size, the amount of support I've had. It really truly does feel like home," Knox said. "I know I've said that before but I kind of realized after the first time I came back up after everything that it really does feel like a second home with me."

The Bills will hold their final practice in Orchard Park on Tuesday before it’s wheels up to LA for Thursday's season opener.