Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid see great potential for Buffalo Bills offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — When the Buffalo Bills used their 2023 first-round pick on a tight end many people were surprised. Dawson Knox was not.

"So they actually told me before the draft even happened that it was a possibility," Knox said at Bills OTAs. "After hearing what we're going to be focused on and that was the pick I was super excited for it."

Knox, who signed a four-year, $53 million extension prior to last season has been the Bills primary target at tight end since 2019. Chances are, Kincaid will cut into some of his workload, but the veteran thinks each player can carve out their own roles while helping the Bills each and every week.

If you want to watch Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox we’ve got you covered 😎#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/babMkrZkil — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 30, 2023

"I just think defenses will have an extra level of trying to figure out what we're going to do," Knox added. "Sometimes when teams bring in two tight ends they know you're going to run the ball but when you've got another passing threat like Dalton in the game we could easily lineup four-wide and go spread it out. Or put both of us in the slot and work some match-ups against linebackers or get some safeties, so it just kind of keeps the defense guessing."

Knox finished 2022 with 48 receptions for 517 yards and six touchdowns. As he enters his fifth NFL season he's focused on helping his teammates and making sure he'll be ready when called upon.

"I just see myself growing on last year, being a reliable target for Josh [Allen] when he comes to me, whether it's once a a game or 10 times a game."