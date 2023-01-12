Watch Now
Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen finish regular season with NFL's top-selling jerseys

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin during practices before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:01:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and quarterback Josh Allen finished the regular season with the NFL's top-selling jerseys, according to Fanatics.

Thursday morning Fanatics tweeted a graphic that showed the top-selling NFL jerseys week-by-week.

Throughout the entire regular season, Allen's jersey was never lower than third. His jersey was number one five weeks of the season, number two 11 weeks of the season, and number three two weeks of the season.

Hamlin's jersey was the top-selling jersey the final two weeks of the regular season as fans showed support by buying his jersey after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. He has since been released from the hospital and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.

Michael Rubin, Fanatics CEO, previously announced that Fanatics, NFL, and NFLPA would donate all proceeds from Hamlin's jersey sales to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation.

