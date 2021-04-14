Watch
Cuomo: Not sure if Poloncarz has authority to make decision on how to allow fans at Highmark Stadium

Olivia Proia
Bills fans enter the stadium for the first time with new protocol.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 15:50:07-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is not sure if Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, "has the authority" to make decisions on how to allow fans to attend Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium this fall.

On a conference call Wednesday afternoon, the governor said he does not believe Erie County Executive Poloncarz is legally correct in his assertion that this move to require fans to be fully vaccinated in order to attend home games at Highmark Stadium.

On Tuesday, the county executive announced that anyone who attends a Bills game this season will need to show proof of vaccination prior to attending.

The governor believes that "it is too early" to make this decision, and the state would need to sign off on it before it was to go into effect.

The Buffalo Bills said, "they will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York state and local government regulations regarding our sporting events."

