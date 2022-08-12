Countdown to kickoff: Bills coaching staff gearing up for preseason opener

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — We are less than 24 hours away from Buffalo Bills preseason football. Another soon to be check-mark on the road to the season opener in Los Angeles.

Saturday’s matchup with Indianapolis at Highmark Stadium will feature no Josh Allen. But don’t worry it’s not for anything injury related. It’s just to keep the franchise quarterback healthy for the regular season.

With any preseason game that’s the story you’re going to get. Starters getting little to no playing time to stay healthy. Which allows some of the guys on the cusp of the 53-man roster to get some valuable playing time. And improve their chances of making the team.

That’s the main take away head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will get out of Saturday’s contest. Who can prove they’re ready to contribute to a team with nothing less than Super Bowl expectations.

“We got a little taste of it the other night in the red and blue scrimmage which is one of the reasons why we do it. And try to get a feel for who can take what they learned in practice and transfer it to a game-like atmosphere," said McDermott. "And that’ll be the lens we view the preseason game through.”

"You want to see them in that atmosphere. In a game situation. To help you determine which guy is going to help you when the preseason begins. So these games are very important," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier added. "As much because of the atmosphere to see how the execute in those situations under the lights. It makes a difference.’

Saturday's game kicks off at 4 p.m. est.

Gates open at 2 p.m. est.