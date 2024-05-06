Could we see the Buffalo Bills play on Thanksgiving or Christmas in 2024?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We will soon know the 2024 NFL Schedule and how everything pieces together for the Buffalo Bills. While the release date remains a mystery, we do know what teams the Bills will play in 2024 and where the games will be:

Home:

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Away:

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

But how many times will the Bills be in prime-time and could we see them play on Christmas or Thanksgiving?

According to NFL Vice President of Broadcast Mike North, the maximum number of prime-time games a team can have scheduled is six. That said, teams can be flexed into an additional prime-time game later in the season. The league considers "prime-time games" anything played outside the Sunday afternoon window (1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. EST.)

"How much does revenge factor into the NFL schedule?" Watch this then tell @Matt_Bove and me what you think the schedule makers are going to do with Bills at Texans this year. pic.twitter.com/iDEnG4eTAT — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 24, 2024

In an interview with It's Always Gameday in Buffalo hosted by WGR 550's Sal Capaccio and Bove, North says the Bills are still one of the top draws in the NFL. He says with the combination of Josh Allen and recent success, the Bills are still one of the must-see teams when the schedule is finalized. So spoiler alert, get used to the prime-time games for at least one more season.

"We're not taking our foot off the gas with the Bills," North said. "I don't think there's any question they have one of the best players in the league and that's the must-see TV we've been talking about here."

But what else could we see when the Bills schedule is released? Bove shares more of his predictions along with why he thinks we could see the Bills play on Christmas or Thanksgiving.