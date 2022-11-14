Contractors gather to see 'playbook' for construction of new Buffalo Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It was a packed house inside Highmark Stadium on Monday as hundreds gathered for the first of several contractor information session surrounding construction of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium.

Those in attendance heard from representatives of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, who along with the 34 Group owned by Thurman and Patti Thomas, are spearheading construction of the $1.4 Billion project.

"This is a really exciting day," said John LaRow, Co-Principal-In-Charge Gilbane/Turner, "This is an inclusive opportunity to drive as much participation from local and diverse companies as we can."

Contractors in attendance learned about the project's scope, schedule and the bidding process to be involved.

"This is a fantastic opportunity," said Luis Rodriguez, Owner the Buffalo based Rodriguez Construction company, "It's a once in a lifetime type of project that is here in Western New York. There is a lot of opportunity for minority an women owned businesses, and I think it can really help grow companies."

"This is exciting to see a transition for the Bills," said Charlie Rewers from Raymond E. Kelley Company, "It's a big project that a lot of people are excited to be a part of."

The first initial bid packages for contractors are expected to go out in December, with more expected in March.

"This will be one of the easiest jobs we have to staff," LaRow said with a smile, "Everyone wants to work on this project."

This, as negotiations continue on a project labor agreement which will layout important details for construction including workforce requirements surrounding the use of union and non-union contractors.

"We are under negotiations with a project labor agreement," said LaRow. "We are actively being an advocate for non-union and smaller contractors to make sure they have the opportunity to participate. We have done it in multiple communities across the country . We know what we have to put in the labor agreement to provide those opportunities. "

Additional informational sessions for contractors are scheduled in Syracuse and Albany.

The hope is that construction begins in the spring of 2023, with the goal of having the new stadium open in time for the start of the Buffalo Bills 2026 season.