Comeback bid comes up short as Houston Texans walk off Buffalo Bills with game-winning field goal

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a game-winning 59-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Texans to a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium.

1st Quarter

Texans 14, Bills 3

Both teams had abysmal offensive opening drives to start this game. Josh Allen and Mack Hollins missed a "would-be" touchdown opportunity on a shot down field where Hollins was wide open. Both Buffalo and Houston went three-and-out to start the game.

On Buffalo's second offensive possession, James Cook sparked a 10-play, 29-yard drive that ended in a 38-yard Tyler Bass field goal. Through their first two drives, Cook had 56 yards of total offense.

Houston would respond with a six-play drive that spanned 70 yards and ended with a Cam Akers touchdown to give the Texans a 7-3 lead.

Then after a Buffalo punt, on the very next play for Houston CJ Stroud would connect with the NFL's leading receiver Nico Collins for a 67 yard-touchdown on a Bills defensive breakdown in the secondary.

2nd Quarter

Texans 17, Bills 3

Buffalo's offense continued to struggle especially in the passing game. Josh Allen started a career-worst 1-9 as his team's fourth drive ended in their third punt.

The Texans offense went back to work and drove down the field in a way that resembled last week's loss to Baltimore for the Bills. But on a 4th and 1 from Buffalo's 16-yard line, Terrel Bernard leaped over the pile and stopped Dare Ogunbowale for no gain and a turnover on downs.

Sadly for Buffalo, no points would come out of it as Sam Martin punted for the fourth time in the 1st half to end the drive. In total, Martin had five punts in the opening half and as the 2nd quarter came to an end. Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 50-yard field goal to put Houston up 17-3.

3rd Quarter

Texans 20, Bills 17

After Houston drives down the field and adds a field goal to their score on the opening drive, Buffalo's offense would finally respond with a touchdown. Aided by a personal foul penalty on a Josh Allen scramble, the Bills worked their way into the red zone and a James Cook 5-yard run would cap off a six-play, 70-yard drive.

Down 20-10 on their next possession, Buffalo faced a 4th and 5 from Houston's 49-yard line and Sean McDermott's decision to keep the offense on the field paid off. Josh Allen would fire a strike to Keon Coleman who broke a tackle and took the house call 49 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. After the point after the Bills trailed just 20-17 late in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Texans 23, Bills 20

We may be 80 days away from Christmas, but Texans quarterback CJ Stroud gifted Bills Mafia and the team an early Christmas present by throwing an interception with eight minutes left in the game to Terrel Bernard.

Buffalo, however, was unable to manufacture any points off the takeaway, and the drive ended with a very scary moment as Josh Allen appeared to slam his head hard on the turf as he was being tackled trying to avoid pressure.

After another Houston turnover, Buffalo took over down three points at the Texans 14-yard line. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky would take the first snap and then Allen would return to the game. No touchdown, but Tyler Bass would tie the game at 20-20 with a field goal.

After some horrendous clock management and late game play calling from the Bills after they had the ball late with under a minute to go. A punt would inevitably set up a Ka'imi Fairbairn game-winning 59-yard field goal.