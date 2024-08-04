Coleman, Cook, Rapp lead Observations and Takeaways on Day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — On Sunday the Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University after an off-day on Saturday and the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage on Friday. Today marked practice number nine of training camp and the team has just three more practices (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday) before their time in Rochester is over until next year.
With preseason game number one the horizon this Saturday at home against the Chicago Bears let's dive into our 7 Sports' observation and takeaways from day nine.
Observations from Sunday's Practice
- The Josh Allen and Keon Coleman connection continues to go in the right direction and the two linked up Sunday for what could be the "catch of camp." Check out the Bills official highlight video below.
What. A. Catch. 😱@JoshAllenQB | @KeonColeman6 | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/ia2VfnMCsZ
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 4, 2024
- Christian Benford has been on the receiving end of a lot of those Keon Coleman highlight reel catches. But just as I was saying how burnt he's been by the rookie this camp following that catch, Benford shut me up quickly with excellent coverage and deflection on a back-shoulder pass that could've easily been another Allen-Coleman touchdown. Benford responded well to that challenge.
- The Bills injury list and the overall concern continue to grow. Safeties Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop did not practice as they continue to be ruled "week-to-week" with their respective injuries. Other injuries per head coach Sean McDermott include linebacker Nick Morrow (day to day), Edefuan Ulofoshio (day to day), and Dawson Knox (groin/veteran rest). At the safety position, Taylor Rapp's importance only heightens with every day that goes by.
Mike Edwards, Cole Bishop, Chase Claypool, Ty Johnson, La’El Clayton all will continue not to practice today.
Nick Morrow (core muscle) day to day, Edefuan Ulofoshio (rib) day to day, Dawson Knox (groin/veteran rest) will all not participate in today’s practice. https://t.co/6qpmq3wRK3
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 4, 2024
- The defensive line remains arguably the biggest positive of camp thus far. Ed Oliver put some pressure on QB Josh Allen and had a "would-be-sack" during team drills. Von Miller continues to look better as the days stack up and Gable Steveson looked good and got into the backfield during 2nd team - team drills.
- There were quite a few drops from receivers today but the one that stood out the most was by running back James Cook. Mostly because his was during team drills and specifically redzone work and he let a wide-open, "would-be touchdown" slip right through his hands. We've seen this before and in big moments during games so hopefully this is something that doesn't become a trend for the young running back.
- Believe it or not the Bills have their first preseason game of the year in less than a week when they host 2024 number one overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Saturday. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg joins me in the video above to not only look ahead to that game but also break down the good and bad from training camp so far.