Coleman, Cook, Rapp lead Observations and Takeaways on Day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — On Sunday the Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University after an off-day on Saturday and the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage on Friday. Today marked practice number nine of training camp and the team has just three more practices (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday) before their time in Rochester is over until next year.

With preseason game number one the horizon this Saturday at home against the Chicago Bears let's dive into our 7 Sports' observation and takeaways from day nine.

Observations from Sunday's Practice