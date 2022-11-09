Coach McDermott says Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is day-to-day and 'we'll see' if he will play Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day and when asked if he would play Sunday, McDermott said "we'll see."

In addition, McDermott said Allen would not practice on Wednesday.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Although he was shaken up, he completed the game's final two plays.

Allen hasn't missed a game since 2018 when he missed four games with a similar injury.

On Monday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Allen would likely be limited this week due to the injury. During "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday Rapoport said, "I am not saying he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. Essentially, we do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on the field this week."

The Bills are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.