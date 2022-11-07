Report: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen likely to be limited due to elbow injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will likely be limited this week due to an elbow injury.

Allen suffered the injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Citing sources, Rapoport said the injury is considered a "situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game," and Allen is still undergoing tests to be sure.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say. He’s still undergoing tests to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

The Bills, who are now 6-2, are set to return to Orchard Park Sunday for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings who are 7-1.