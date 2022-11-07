Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen likely to be limited due to elbow injury

Bills Jets Football
Noah K. Murray/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 20-17. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Bills Jets Football
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 15:09:12-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will likely be limited this week due to an elbow injury.

Allen suffered the injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Citing sources, Rapoport said the injury is considered a "situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game," and Allen is still undergoing tests to be sure.

The Bills, who are now 6-2, are set to return to Orchard Park Sunday for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings who are 7-1.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources