'City of winners': Watch Buffalo Bills fans celebrate return to AFC Championship after win over Ravens 

Bills Mafia wasted no time celebrating the win over the Baltimore Ravens, which sends the Bills to the AFC Championship.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia wasted no time celebrating the win over the Baltimore Ravens, which sends the Bills to the AFC Championship.



Watch below as fans take over Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo.
Bills Mafia takes over Niagara Square after win over Ravens

"It's the city of winners, it really is," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "These people in this town are winners and I've been here just 8 years, but I consider this my hometown, this place is different and the people here are different."

As celebrations begin, so do preparations for the matchup in Kansas City against the Chiefs, the last stop on the road to the Super Bowl.

"You can never take it for granted, you gotta play them hard, like always, play them like how you did earlier in the season, and we're going to the bowl again," said Bills fan Justin Refermat of Depew.

The AFC Championship is 6:30 p.m. in Kansas City on Sunday, January 26.

