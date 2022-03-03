Chris Simms: Josh Allen is the best player in football

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — It wasn't that long ago the Buffalo Bills front office was questioning the quarterback prospects at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Buffalo ultimately went with Josh Allen, and while at the time the pick was criticized by many, he has quickly become one of the best players in the NFL. Or if you ask NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms, he's the best.

"I love him. I've said this a few times. He's the best player in football," Simms said of Allen. "He is, to me, the last two years he's outplayed Patrick Mahomes. I think those are the two best players in the game right now and if you made me choose one, I'd go Josh Allen and there's nobody better in the league right now, he's the best player in the NFL."

Simms spoke with 7 ABC at the combine as the Bills look to take the next step. He believes despite some changes to the coaching staff, the Bills are in a great position.

"The Bills are one of the best-run organizations in football. I say it all the time. Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, it doesn't get any better than that. And the coaching staff falls in line with that. To me, there's always a plan, there's always attention to detail and there is a fire under the butt of the Bills, which McDermott I think supplies which is great."

