Chase Claypool has coaches "very impressed" since joining Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chase Claypool is now with his fourth NFL team since 2022. The last few years have not gone according to plan for the 25-year-old wide receiver but he's focused on making the most of his time with the Buffalo Bills.

“Buffalo gives me the opportunity to work as hard as I can and make the people around me proud.”

Claypool, who signed a one-year deal with the Bills, is looking to earn a roster spot after limited snaps in 2023. His production has continuously declined since his rookie season in 2020 when he caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. In the three years since Claypool has just four touchdowns.

“I went from being a starter, playing every play, to going to Miami and not playing at all," Claypool said. “I understand that I haven’t met those expectations and I need to work harder and harder every year.”

So far, he's made a strong first impression in Buffalo. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was especially complementary of Claypool during the first week of OTAs.

“Very impressed with Chase. Really just starting with his approach, here's a veteran receiver, former high pick, that has been on a journey, right, through the course of recently in his career," McDermott said. "I applaud Chase for coming here to see where things go, right. And so he's very focused, he's working extremely hard day in and day out."

Claypool knows he needs to make the most of this opportunity and is embracing the challenge. Whether that's working with special teams or getting snaps with the offense, he's ready to prove he can once again produce on a consistent basis.

"You don't find that a lot around the NFL where a player has been at a certain level and then is on a mission right now to reclaim what he once was in that regard," McDermott added. "And those are my words, maybe not fair to Chase, respectfully, but I would just say like very impressed with his day to day approach, true pro, high character, smart player, and he's been a good addition to our team.”

“I’m not here to prove that I’m not what they say I am," Claypool said. "I’m just here to be who I am, and you know, be a part of a team, and I’m not trying to prove anyone wrong or right. I’m just going to be who I am and it doesn’t matter what the outside world says, as long as my teammates know the kind of guy I am and the coaches to do.”