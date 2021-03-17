CB Levi Wallace agrees to one-year deal with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Levi Wallace is sticking around for at least one more season.

On Wednesday, just a few hours after the cornerback became a free agent, the Bills agreed to a one-year deal with Wallace keeping him in Buffalo.

The 25-year-old cornerback started 12 games for the Bills in 2020 and has started 35 games since he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, Wallace had two interceptions, nine passes defended and registered 48 tackles.

Bove's take:

For the Bills, bringing back Wallace provides them with a viable option at cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White if they don't sign another veteran free agent or draft a defensive back. When called upon, Wallace has been solid for the Bills and provides the team with much-needed depth at an important position.

While the terms of Wallace's contract have yet to be released, his deal likely won't break the bank. The Bills chose not to tender Wallace before becoming a free agent, which likely means they didn't feel comfortable giving him more than $2 million next season.

This isn't a deal that will knock your socks off but it's a smart move from the front office as they continue to chase a championship.