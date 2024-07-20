Can Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid combo take next step? A look at Buffalo Bills' tight end room

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — We’ve seen plenty of new faces on the Buffalo Bills this year but in the tight end position group things will look the same for the most part.

Dawson Knox enters his 6th NFL season all with the Bills, Dalton Kincaid enters year two of his career, and Quintin Morris heads into year three. For Knox, this year is about more than continuing to take the next step on the field.

“I think Josh and Dion are the only guys on offense who have been here longer than me. So I think it’s taking that leadership to the next level and having that extra confidence to speak up when I see something that might not be going right," Knox told reporters during the offseason. "It’s an added level of responsibility but I’ve been enjoying it so far.”

Between Knox, Kincaid and Morris, the three primary Bills tight ends racked up 885 receiving yards last season. 673 of that coming from the at-the-time rookie Dalton Kincaid. Who just so happens to have a lot more confidence in himself ahead of training camp.

“Having that experience of kind of knowing what to expect heading into training camp helps you a lot more," Kincaid told 7 Sports earlier this week. "Last offseason I didn’t really get much training because I was hurt. But being able to work and know what my strengths and weaknesses are and work on that.”

The one-two combo of Knox and Kincaid gives offensive coordinator Joe Brady various options to put into the Bills’ playbook. The more time those three and QB Josh Allen get to dial in as a unit. The better the outlook gets for an offense that looks a whole lot different from last season.

"The more reps Dalton and I get on the field, the more reps we get individually with Josh. And the more we get to know Joe (Brady) off the field is going to help with that communication," Knox adds.

So, does Dalton Kincaid build off a strong rookie season and become a primary weapon for Josh Allen and this offense?

Can Dawson Knox stay healthy and get back to putting up stats we saw in the two seasons prior?

And does Quintin Morris continue to be a utility on special teams and offense? Or do we see the surprise rise of Zach Davidson or Tre’ McKitty?

All those questions should soon be answered when training camp starts on Wednesday, July 24th at St. John Fisher University.