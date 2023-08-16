Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp hopes to be 'missing puzzle piece' to defense

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has been a "utility" player on Sean McDermott's defense. Although he's listed as a safety on the roster. We've seen him rotate around the secondary quite a bit.

Regardless of where head coach and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott puts him on defense. It doesn't change his mindset on what's most important.

"At the end of the day all I care about is being a puzzle piece to be able to help this team take the next step," Rapp says. "At the end of the day it's all about winning. And that's all I care about."

The 5th year safety credits the veteran experience of teammates Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. As to why he feels like this defense has become one where he sees himself making an impact early and often.

"Like I said I can't say enough good things about those guys. I don't think I could have two better pro's to learn from. I just have so much respect for them."