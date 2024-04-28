Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman makes memorable first impression with his take on bargain shopping & cookies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — You only get one chance at a first impression and Keon Coleman knocked his out of the park.

What he does on the field will matter more than anything else, but Coleman will very clearly be a fun guy to have in the community and organization.

That was evident Saturday afternoon with his introductory press conference in Orchard Park. Before answering any questions, he went into detail about his love for bargain shopping at Macy’s. The video has been viewed more than four million times on social media.

This is the start of Keon Coleman's first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills.



Covering this man is going to be a real treat. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hpy2TQmMvU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

When his press conference concluded he doubled down on the fun, asking if he could try some of the snacks set aside for reporters. Sources confirm he enjoyed the cookie he tried. But he would only eat half because of the sugar.

"I'm coming here to be myself," Coleman said Saturday. "I'm going to work for everything that I'm going to get and hopefully we're going to win some games."

"Like, this young man is Buffalo," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "He is a dog. He's going to love to compete. The fans are going to love him. He's probably going to talk a little bit. He's got a confident swagger and he's not afraid. He'll jump right in and obviously he will need to work hard and prove himself, but I think he's excited about that challenge."

Keon Coleman finished his press conference and immediately asked if he could have some snacks 😂#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/N8gJnX5fsS — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

If Saturday is any indication, we may see a lot of No. 0 jerseys at Highmark Stadium next season.