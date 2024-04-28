Watch Now
Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman makes memorable first impression with his take on bargain shopping & cookies

You only get one chance at a first impression and Keon Coleman knocked his out of the park.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 21:32:33-04

What he does on the field will matter more than anything else, but Coleman will very clearly be a fun guy to have in the community and organization.

That was evident Saturday afternoon with his introductory press conference in Orchard Park. Before answering any questions, he went into detail about his love for bargain shopping at Macy’s. The video has been viewed more than four million times on social media.

When his press conference concluded he doubled down on the fun, asking if he could try some of the snacks set aside for reporters. Sources confirm he enjoyed the cookie he tried. But he would only eat half because of the sugar.

"I'm coming here to be myself," Coleman said Saturday. "I'm going to work for everything that I'm going to get and hopefully we're going to win some games."

"Like, this young man is Buffalo," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "He is a dog. He's going to love to compete. The fans are going to love him. He's probably going to talk a little bit. He's got a confident swagger and he's not afraid. He'll jump right in and obviously he will need to work hard and prove himself, but I think he's excited about that challenge."

If Saturday is any indication, we may see a lot of No. 0 jerseys at Highmark Stadium next season.

