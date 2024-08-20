Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman embracing preseason growing pains

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman doesn't lack confidence, but he does lack catches in the preseason. After two preseason games the second-round pick has just two catches for 20 yards, but he knows there should've been at least one more.

“It’s just a drop," Coleman said of his drop against the Steelers at the goal line. "(It's) a focus drop, need to look the ball in and make a play.”

Keon Coleman feels like he “definitely” should’ve caught that pass on Saturday from Trubisky in the red zone. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 20, 2024

It certainly could've been a better throw from quarterback Mitch Trubisky but Coleman's accountability speaks volumes to his peers who aren't judging his growth based on two preseason games.

"I love where he's at as a football player right now," Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. “Obviously, understanding where expectations are and everything. I understand where he got drafted and whatnot. But I’m not just always focused on how the production is in a preseason game as opposed to seeing it every day in practice… so I’m pleased with where Keon is at right now.”

Coleman won over Bills Mafia and fans everywhere with his introductory press conference. In a clip viewed over 20 million times, Coleman explained how he buys his winter jackets at Macy's because they are a good deal. It was a relatable moment that showed Coleman was more than a football player. But now he wants everyone to know he's focusing on the game he loves.

This is the start of Keon Coleman's first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills.



Covering this man is going to be a real treat. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hpy2TQmMvU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

“I don’t really like talking about a jacket either, it’s football season," Coleman said Tuesday. "My mindset has been football ever since my first press conference it’s been football. Yeah, you got to see the personality, but, was all I want to focus on the jacket? Not at all. I want to focus on learning the playbook and being able to play at the speed of the game.”

So while the preseason has been inconsistent for Coleman give him some time. He's putting in the work and the man throwing him passes knows he'll make big plays when they need him the most.

“I think he’s made for a city like Buffalo," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "He’s played in a lot of big-time games in college and he’s answered the bell there and I got no worries about his mindset or ability to help this team win football games.”