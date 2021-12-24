Watch
Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:20:03-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550 Friday that wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McDermott also announced special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington were also added to the list.

The Bills Reserve/COVID-19 list now includes the following players from the active roster:

WR Gabriel Davis
OL Cody Ford
WR Cole Beasley
OL Jon Feliciano
OL Dion Dawkins
LB A.J. Epenesa

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was activated from the list Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis and Beasley are not vaccinated and will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The winner of Sunday's game will be in first place in the AFC East.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
