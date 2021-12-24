Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550 Friday that wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McDermott also announced special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington were also added to the list.

The Bills Reserve/COVID-19 list now includes the following players from the active roster:

WR Gabriel Davis

OL Cody Ford

WR Cole Beasley

OL Jon Feliciano

OL Dion Dawkins

LB A.J. Epenesa

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was activated from the list Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis and Beasley are not vaccinated and will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Both Bills’ WRs Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley are unvaccinated and out for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots, per sources. https://t.co/lI8YDoMZ4N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2021

The winner of Sunday's game will be in first place in the AFC East.