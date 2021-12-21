Bills WR Cole Beasley added to Reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game in New England

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Bills organization with another player landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The latest? Wide receiver Cole Beasley, who was pretty vocal this offseason regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the rules NFL players had to follow depending on their vaccination status.

According to Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network, Beasley is in fact unvaccinated and did test positive. That means he will be out for a minimum of 10 days. To return, Beasley has to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart and have no symptoms.

Beasley is the fifth player in the last nine days to land on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list joining LB Tyrel Dodson, OL Jon Feliciano, OT Dion Dawkins, and LB A.J. Epenesa. As of Tuesday, none of the players have come off the list.

The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to face off this Sunday at 1 p.m. with the AFC East lead on the line.