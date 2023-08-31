Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis has been named a captain for the first time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the first time in his NFL career Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has been named a team captain.

Davis, 24, is entering his fourth season with the Bills and has increased expectations on and off the field. But he's embracing the pressure that comes with being one of the top targets on a Super Bowl contender.

Gabe Davis didn't know he was going to be a captain. Said when he found out he stood up and gave a little wave as his teammates cheered #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/V8NEGAf7bd — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 31, 2023

“I’ve been able to go out there and make plays when the opportunities came,” Davis said Thursday. “Whenever you can sit there and be a guy that guys depend on you get a little bit more confidence when it comes around being around guys that you even look up to.”

One of those guys is Stefon Diggs, another one of the captains for the Bills this season. For Diggs, this is his third straight season as a captain, and he says it speaks volumes that two of the eight players selected are from the wide receiver room.

“It’s hard to lead from the back when you ain't making no plays, but for a guy like that, I feel like he’s trusted, that’s like my little brother so I’ve been pulling for him for a long time and I’m proud of him,” Diggs said. “To have two receivers as a captain, I don’t know how often that happens but it’s a big deal.”

Davis joked he didn't expect to be named a captain but he's honored to wear a 'C' on his jersey this upcoming season. Having a chance to share that moment with his teammates was special, but nothing beats calling his mom to tell her the news."

“My mom is everything, she taught me everything I need to know,” Davis added. “I was like Mom, it’s tough for players to get to the NFL but imagine the ones that get to wear a C on their chest, so I said be proud of the man you’ve raised and I learned everything from you and I’m happy that I can make you proud and do the things that I’m doing.”