Buffalo Bills WR Andy Isabella embracing uphill battle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Andy Isabella was cut by the Baltimore Ravens on the first day of training camp. The veteran didn’t know what was going to happen, but a few days later ended up in Rochester at St. John Fisher University for a tryout. That went well, and so has his first few weeks with the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s been a journey for sure, it’s been a grind,” Isabella said. “I’m up late studying the plays, but I’m having fun with it, staying in the moment, worried about today, and having fun with it.”

Isabella, 26, has plenty of NFL experience. He’s played 41 games and caught 33 passes. After four years in Arizona he spent a brief stint with the Ravens, before landing on his third team in less than a year.

hi, yes, hello, look who is throwing to andy isabella pic.twitter.com/TJs7GCRaft — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 15, 2023

“It’s a great offense. It’s awesome to be part of it. I love learning,” Isabella added. "When I was little I used to write plays down and stuff like that so I love learning offense. But you have to, I mean, if I want a chance to be on the field I have to know the plays and that’s why I’m in the playbook 24/7 right now. I just got here so I’m still messing up on the field. But I’m not scared to mess up because that’s how you learn. If you mess up 10 times it sparks a little thing in your brain where it’s like now you know not to mess up. That doesn’t feel good messing up so you know what to do next time.”

Isabella has impressed those around him. During practice he’s started getting more opportunities with Josh Allen and is getting more time on the field.

“He’s been making some plays and I think he played extremely well in the preseason game,” Allen said. “He doesn’t really say much, he just wants to go out there and get better.”

“One of the most impressive things with him is clearly his work ethic and what he does not only from a physical standpoint but a mental standpoint,” Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He’s come in and had very few mistakes mentally. He’s in the right spots and I think he’s gained a lot of trust in the quarterback room and done a nice job.”

With a loaded wide receiver room, Isabella has an uphill battle. But all he wants is a chance, and the Bills have given him that.

“The opportunity is a blessing and you know it’s a blessing to have another shot and to have people who believe in you," Isabella said. "Everyone has been so friendly and really cool. To use my talents that I know I have to show everyone that I deserve to be in this league and I want to win. It’s been a lot of losing the last few years and I’m sick of it, I want to win now.”