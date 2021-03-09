Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills will not use the franchise tag on any players

items.[0].image.alt
John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) sets up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Matt Milano
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 17:10:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a league source, the Buffalo Bills will not use the franchise tag on any unrestricted free agents.

The Bills' notable unrestricted free agents include Matt Milano, Jon Feliciano, Trent Murphy and Josh Norman.

2021 NFL free agency and the new league year begin March 17.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bills center Mitch Morse is taking a nearly $2 million salary cut to stay in Buffalo.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources