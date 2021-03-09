Buffalo Bills will not use the franchise tag on any players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a league source, the Buffalo Bills will not use the franchise tag on any unrestricted free agents.

The #Bills won’t be using the franchise tag on any of their players, per league source. Matt Milano is heading to free agency. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 9, 2021

The Bills' notable unrestricted free agents include Matt Milano, Jon Feliciano, Trent Murphy and Josh Norman.

2021 NFL free agency and the new league year begin March 17.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bills center Mitch Morse is taking a nearly $2 million salary cut to stay in Buffalo.