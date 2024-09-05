Buffalo Bills wide receivers gearing up to showcase all their offseason work in the season opener

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — From the jump the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room has had one mantra, "Everybody Eats," and this new-look group finally gets to showcase that on Sunday.

“The ability for one of them to make a play and the rest of us to rally around them to help each other out is great this year," said wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

“I just want the guys to know that if you take care of what you’re doing everything else will take care of itself," added offensive coordinator Joe Brady. "Trust everybody in the huddle with you and I think if everyone embodies that everybody’s going to eat.”

Whether it’s offensive coordinator Joe Brady, head coach Sean McDermott, or quarterback Josh Allen, everyone has taken notice of this group's unselfishness and now the hope is that on Sunday everyone will see their unpredictability.

“You know going into this year I feel like teams don't even know what we’re going to do and I feel like that’s a great thing. We have so many weapons and so many different guys that can do a lot of different things. I feel like that makes us scary," added wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Matt Bové: “They might not know what we’re going to do, but do you guys even know what you’re going to do?”

Curis Samuel: “Of course! We’ve been going at this thing since April, we know what we’re doing.”

Sunday will also be the first regular season game for rookie wideout Keon Coleman, but the way he’s been preparing for it would tell you otherwise.

“I mean it’s no different than any other week. We’ve been preparing against each other and now we get to go against another opponent and put a win in the win column," said Coleman.

The Bills and Cardinals kick off at 1 p.n. on Sunday from Highmark Stadium.