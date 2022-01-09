Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders among five inactive players against New York Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against the New York Jets and the third of the Bills last four with a knee injury.

The Bills announced earlier in the week that defensive end Efe Obada is out with an ankle injury.

Kick and punt returner Marquez Stevenson, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also inactive.