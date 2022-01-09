Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders among five inactive players against New York Jets

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) gestures to fans after making a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Emmanuel Sanders
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 15:02:11-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against the New York Jets and the third of the Bills last four with a knee injury.

The Bills announced earlier in the week that defensive end Efe Obada is out with an ankle injury.

Kick and punt returner Marquez Stevenson, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also inactive.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!