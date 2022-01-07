Watch
Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada out Sunday against New York Jets with ankle injury

Frank Franklin II/AP
Buffalo Bills' Efe Obada leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Efe Obada
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:36:05-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced they will be without defensive end Efe Obada for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to an ankle injury.

Obada played in ten of the Bills 16 games this season.

The Bills also announced wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is questionable with a knee injury.

Sanders missed the Bills games against Carolina and Atlanta with a knee injury.

