Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada out Sunday against New York Jets with ankle injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced they will be without defensive end Efe Obada for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to an ankle injury.
Obada played in ten of the Bills 16 games this season.
The Bills also announced wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is questionable with a knee injury.
Sanders missed the Bills games against Carolina and Atlanta with a knee injury.
