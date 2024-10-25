Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper says he and Josh Allen have some 'natural chemistry'

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It's a new week, and it's another opportunity for new Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper to get more acclimated to his new offense.

According to Cooper the biggest difference maker in getting more comfortable in this new system is continuing to study the playbook and hear it in a "game situation."

Getting on the same page with quarterback Josh Allen will go a long way in making him more comfortable as well, and Cooper feels like they're making some good strides in that department

"Every quarterback has their own nuances to how they play the game you have to adapt to that and also adapt that to the way you run routes and your timing," Cooper told reporters this week. "In a way, we're playing catch up but I do feel some natural chemistry."

"I'm trying to get as much time as possible with him talking about little nuisances in our game plan. Things I lie to see and vice versa," Allen said. "His professionalism is through the roof, he's easy to talk to about what he likes and I'm excited to see what we can do."

Bills Injury Report

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled out linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and wide receiver Curtis Samuel OUT for Sunday's game against Seattle.

Carter's wrist injury will require surgery per McDermott so it's expected he will miss "multiple weeks." A tough blow to a young rookie who was making big strides over the last few weeks for the defense.

A full injury report can be found below.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/DDVtYkczWt — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2024

Buffalo and Seattle kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST. from Lumen Field on Sunday.