Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills Week 18 matchup versus New York Jets now scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
El cornerback de los Falcons de Atlanta Darren Hall observa mientras Devin Singletary de los Bills de Búifalo celebra con sus compañeros tras anotar un touchdown en el encuentro del domingo 2 de enero del 2022. (AP Foto/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
FALCONS-BILLS
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 12:57:44-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Week 18 matchup versus the New York Jets is now scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The game was previously scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. but it was announced Sunday it would be flexed.

The Bills clinched playoff spot for fourth time in five seasons with their win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday combined with the loss by the Baltimore Ravens.

With a win over the Jets in Week 18 the Bills would secure the top spot in the AFC East.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!