Buffalo Bills Week 18 matchup versus New York Jets now scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Week 18 matchup versus the New York Jets is now scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The game was previously scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. but it was announced Sunday it would be flexed.

The Bills clinched playoff spot for fourth time in five seasons with their win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday combined with the loss by the Baltimore Ravens.

With a win over the Jets in Week 18 the Bills would secure the top spot in the AFC East.