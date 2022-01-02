Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills clinch playoff spot for fourth time in five seasons

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) spikes the ball after Devin Singletary (26) rushed for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 16:06:29-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth time in five seasons, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs.

With a loss from the Baltimore Ravens and a Buffalo Bills win on Sunday, the Bills have clinched a playoff spot.

This is the third season in a row that the Bills have clinched a playoff spot.

The Bills need a win next week against the New York Jets or a New England Patriots loss against Miami to clinch the AFC East.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!