Buffalo Bills clinch playoff spot for fourth time in five seasons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth time in five seasons, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs.

With a loss from the Baltimore Ravens and a Buffalo Bills win on Sunday, the Bills have clinched a playoff spot.

This is the third season in a row that the Bills have clinched a playoff spot.

The Bills need a win next week against the New York Jets or a New England Patriots loss against Miami to clinch the AFC East.